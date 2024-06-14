Correa went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Correa gave the Twins their first lead with a run-scoring single in the third inning and capped the scoring in the contest with a two-run homer to left field in the seventh. The veteran shortstop finished with his sixth multi-hit performance over his past eight contests, and he's slashing a jaw-dropping .545/.568/.758 with two homers, eight runs and nine RBI over that span. The hot stretch has pushed Correa's season slash line to .299/.363/.481, and he has six long balls, 31 RBI and 30 runs through 212 plate appearances.