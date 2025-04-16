Correa (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

After fouling off a pitch during his third plate appearance of the night in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 6-3 win, Correa was seen shaking his left hand in discomfort and was visited on the field by manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer. Following a brief conversation, Correa was lifted for a pinch hitter, and the Twins relayed afterward that he was dealing with a sore left wrist. He'll sit out Wednesday's series finale and will undergo an MRI as the Twins look to glean more information regarding the extent of the injury. Willi Castro will fill in for Correa at shortstop Wednesday, opening up a spot in the starting nine at third base for Brooks Lee.