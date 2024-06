Correa went 5-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Correa's first career five-hit game is the highlight of what's been a stellar run at the plate -- he's now 15-for-29 (.517) with a double and a home run over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old Correa is now slashing .290/.356/.459 with five homers, 28 RBI and 28 runs scored across 208 plate appearances this season.