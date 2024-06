Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Correa got Minnesota off to a fast start with a solo shot off Marcus Stroman in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give him consecutive multi-RBI performances. Though Correa is batting just .217 (5-for-23) over his past six games, he's knocked in a hearty nine runs over that stretch.