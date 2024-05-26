Paddack did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three and not walking a batter over five innings.

Manager Rocco Baldelli had Paddack on a short hook and lifted the right-hander after 73 pitches, after Paddack gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including a solo homer off the bat of Ezequiel Duran in the fifth. Paddack had a nine-run blowup against the Orioles back on April 16, but overall he's putting together a highly successful comeback season after missing the better part of two years following Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and now has a 3.05 ERA in seven starts since that aforementioned disaster outing in Baltimore.