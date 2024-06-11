Paddack (5-3) earned the win Monday against the Rockies, yielding six hits and no walks over 6.1 shutout innings. He struck out six.

After struggling with a 6.51 ERA over his last five starts, Paddack cashed in on the opportunity to pitch against Colorado, firing his first shutout appearance since May 3. The Twins right-hander generated 13 whiffs to collect his six punchouts, reaching that mark for the sixth time this season. Overall, Paddack now sports a 4.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB over 71.1 innings. The 28-year-old is slated to face Oakland at home this weekend in his next start.