Paddack (0-1) took the loss Monday against the White Sox. He allowed nine runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings.

Paddack's got off to a rough start Monday when he gave up a three-run home run to Andrew Vaughn in the first inning. Paddack proceeded to allow long shots to Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor and failed to get out of the fourth frame while tossing 89 pitches (54 strikes). Paddack earned a spot in the Twins' rotation after posting a 4.58 ERA and 21:4 K:BB across 17.2 spring innings, but Monday certainly wasn't an ideal beginning to the 2025 campaign for the 29-year-old right-hander. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Astros.