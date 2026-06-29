Chris Paddack: Nearing deal with Texas

Paddack is close to finalizing a major-league deal with the Rangers and could be formally added to the roster in the coming days, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Paddack will need to pass a physical before putting pen to paper on a deal, but the veteran right-hander appears poised to get a look in the rotation spot that opened up when Jack Leiter (ankle) was placed on the injured list June 21. Though Paddack will provide the Rangers with an experienced option at the back of the rotation, his recent form suggests that he won't offer much value beyond eating innings. The 30-year-old has already been released by the Marlins and Reds this season after going 0-7 with a 6.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 8.1 K-BB% in 53 innings between the two squads.