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Reds' Chris Paddack: DFA'd for second time in 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Reds designated Paddack for assignment Monday.

The 30-year-old righty has now been booted off a 40-man roster for the second time this season, after the Marlins previously released him May 11. Paddack didn't perform any better during his five-week stint in Cincinnati and now owns a 0-7 record, 6.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB in 53 innings over 13 appearances (nine starts) between his two stops. Given the poor form he's displayed thus far, Paddack is unlikely to get claimed off waivers and could be headed for another release in the coming days.

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