Paddack (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the Twins were blanked 4-0 by the Tigers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander put together his best outing of the season so far, but Minnesota's batters only managed four hits, and errors in the field and on the basepaths didn't help either. Paddack tossed 56 of 93 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll look for his first win of 2025 in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Atlanta.