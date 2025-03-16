Paddack will begin the season in the Minnesota rotation with David Festa and Zebby Matthews optioned to Triple-A, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Paddack showed he was healthy in his last start after suffering a head contusion after a liner deflected off his glove in his previous outing. Paddack, who didn't pitch in the majors after July due to a forearm strain, showed he's back to full strength this spring even if his numbers are not overly impressive. He has a 5.59 ERA with nine strikeouts and no walks this spring.