Paddack (4-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing five runs on 12 hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out four.

Paddack couldn't get much by the Yankees on Tuesday, tying his career high in hits allowed while all nine NYY batters generated a hit. The poor showing was a surprise considering Paddack was victorious in his previous four starts -- allowing five runs across 23.1 innings with two 10-strikeout games. Paddack has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his eight starts but owns a 4.89 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP over 42.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Guardians in Cleveland on Sunday.