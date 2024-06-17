Paddack allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter over 2.1 innings, taking a no-decision in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

Paddack had his shortest outing of the year after twice allowing the Athletics to counter the Twins' early offense. Over his last seven outings, Paddack has allowed four or more runs four times, but he's limited opponents to two runs or less in the other three starts in that span. He's at a 5.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 67:15 K:BB through 73.2 innings over 14 starts this year, so inconsistency is just part of the deal for the right-hander. He's projected to make his next start in a rematch at Oakland.