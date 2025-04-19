Paddack allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Friday.

Paddack gave up just a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic in the fifth inning and left the game with Minnesota ahead 4-1. The bullpen couldn't keep the lead, as Griffin Jax and Cole Sands combined for an eighth-inning meltdown that cost Paddack what would have been his first win this season. He remains at 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 17.1 innings. His last two starts have at least been serviceable, with a total of three runs allowed (two earned) over 10 innings. The right-hander's next start will be at home, either versus the White Sox or the Angels, depending on when Pablo Lopez (hamstring) is activated from the injured list.