Paddack did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Paddack was given an early 1-0 lead but allowed three runs across the second and third innings. The 29-year-old has now completed exactly five frames in five straight starts, yielding a combined eight earned runs during that stretch. He'll bring a 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 24:16 K:BB across 32.1 innings into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend, though his overall line remains inflated by a nine-run blowup in his season debut.