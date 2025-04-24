Paddack (0-3) took the loss against the White Sox in Thursday's rain-shortened game. He allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings.

Paddack put the Twins behind in the second inning after giving up a solo homer to Lenyn Sosa, and the former gave up an additional run in the fourth frame on a bases-loaded walk. Paddack tossed 99 pitches (57 strikes) and generated 12 whiffs, but he couldn't avoid the loss as the Twins' offense failed to accumulate any runs. Still, Paddack has rebounded nicely since giving up nine runs in his season debut March 31, logging a 3.32 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 18:9 in 19 innings over his last four starts. He's slated to take on the Guardians on the road next week, when he'll look to earn his first win of 2025.