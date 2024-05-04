Paddack (3-1) yielded two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Red Sox.

After working out of a two-on, no-out jam in the first inning, Paddack locked in and rolled through the Red Sox. He's now 3-1 with a three-game winning streak; during that span, he's posted a 2.00 ERA and an 18:2 K:BB over 18 frames. Paddack forced 12 whiffs, including six with his four-seam that averaged 94.3 mph. The 28-year-old righty has dropped his ERA to 4.78 through six starts. He's currently in line face the Mariners at home next week.