Paddack (1-1) allowed six hits over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the White Sox.

Paddack retired the first 10 batters he faced and, outside of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning, he didn't face much trouble. It was a dramatic turnaround after the Orioles crushed him for nine runs in his last outing. Monday's start set new season bests for Paddack in nearly every category, including innings and punchouts. He pulled his ERA down to 5.57 with a 19:5 K:BB through 21 innings. Paddack is lined up for a road matchup with the Angels this weekend.