Paddack (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

While Paddack's 5.1 innings pitched were a season-high, he didn't miss many bats, allowing three runs in the second inning and another four in the fourth en route to his first loss of the year. The 28-year-old Paddack's ERA is up to 8.36 with a 2.07 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through his first three starts (14 innings) this year. He's currently slated to face the White Sox at home in his next outing.