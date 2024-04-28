Paddack (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out two. His average fastball declined two mph from his average during the start, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Despite the win, this was a concerning outing for Paddack. The reduced velocity on his fastball is worrisome and he gave up his fifth home run in five starts. After giving up multiple runs in the second and third innings, he did recover to throw two scoreless innings before departing. His next start is lined up to face the Red Sox at home on Friday.