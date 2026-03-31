Paddack (0-1) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, allowing eight runs on eight hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Despite getting what appeared to be a soft matchup versus the lowly White Sox, Paddack completely came apart following two scoreless frames to begin his outing. Chicago plated four runs in each of the subsequent innings, though Paddack was at least able to fan six and register 15 whiffs to provide something of a silver lining Monday. Paddack's next start is lined up to come in New York against the Yankees, and he won't be a recommended streaming option for that one.