Paddack (4-1) earned the win over the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings.

Paddack did a great job of mixing in off-speed pitches with his four-seamer early, which led to him striking out eight of the first 14 batters he faced. He would eventually surrender a solo home run to Mitch Garver in the fourth and actually allowed the leadoff man to reach in the fifth and sixth innings, but the right-hander was able to work his way through it and earn his fourth consecutive win. Paddack also matched his season high with 10 strikeouts in the contest and currently holds a 0.70 ERA in May to go along with a 16:2 K:BB. On the downside, he's also allowed eight or more hits in three of his last five outings.