Sands (2-0) earned the win in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over two perfect innings.

It was a nice bounceback outing from Sands after he allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings over his prior three appearances. He was used in some high-leverage spots while Jhoan Duran was out for a month with a back injury, but may be used earlier in games with Duran healthy.