Sands could make Minnesota's major league roster to begin the season in a long relief role, MLB.com reports.

Sands shuffled between Triple-A and the majors multiple times last season as the Twins in a long relief role. He posted a respectable 3.74 ERA but with just a 8.7 K/9 and 5.5 BB/9. If he begins the season in the majors, he may be shuffled again between Triple-A and Minnesota.