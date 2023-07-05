The Twins reinstated Sands (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sands showed that the shoulder impingement that landed him on the IL was fully behind him during a pair of rehab appearances last week at Triple-A St. Paul, as he tossed three scoreless frames while striking out six and allowing just two baserunners between those outings. He'll likely settle back into a multi-inning or long-relief role out of the Minnesota bullpen now that he's back in action after a month-long absence.