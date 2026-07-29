Twins' Cole Sands: Likely done for season

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Tuesday that Sands (elbow) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Sands is scheduled to meet with team physician Dr. Chris Camp on Wednesday before deciding on a treatment plan for his strained right elbow, but even if surgery isn't recommended, the 29-year-old reliever doesn't appear likely to pitch again in 2026. He had previously been shelved for nearly three months with a forearm strain before being shut down again after making just one appearance following his reinstatement from the injured list Sunday.