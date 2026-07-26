Twins' Cole Sands: Back from IL

The Twins reinstated Sands (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Sands has been on the shelf since early May due to a forearm strain, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after firing seven scoreless frames during a six-outing rehab assignment. The right-hander opened the campaign in a high-leverage role, recording one save and three holds in 12 appearances prior to the injury. Yoendrys Gomez has since settled in as Minnesota's closer, which likely positions Sands to fill a setup role.