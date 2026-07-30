Twins' Cole Sands: Slated for elbow surgery

Sands will undergo arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies and bone spurs from his right elbow, Jack Azoulay-Haron of ElEmergente.com reports.

Sands has battled elbow problems throughout the 2026 season and landed back on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. He has opted for season-ending surgery to repair the issue but expects to have a "pretty much normal" offseason after getting a PRP injection post-op. Sands allowed 11 runs with an 11:5 K:BB over 12 innings for the Twins this season. The 29-year-old has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.