Smeltzer (4-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he gave up three hits and struck out three batters.

Smeltzer was pummeled for six earned runs over 4.1 frames in his worst outing of the season in his previous appearance, but he responded with one of his better performances of the campaign Thursday. This was the second time in 2022 that the left-hander tossed a scoreless outing, and he kept the ball in the park for the first time in his past four appearances. Smeltzer hasn't struck out many batters this season -- he has 22:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings -- but he has managed a solid 3.05 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while registering a 4-1 record.