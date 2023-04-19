Solano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
After picking up starts at either designated hitter or first base in each of the past 13 games, Solano will head back to the bench Wednesday as the Twins welcome Joey Gallo (intercostal) back from the injured list. Gallo will most likely settle back into an everyday role at first base versus right-handed pitching, but the righty-hitting Solano should remain a fixture in the lineup against southpaws.
