Solano started at DH and went 1-for-4 with a home run in Monday's spring training win over Pittsburgh. He's hitting .158 with a .509 OPS this spring.

Despite his underwhelming hitting stats this spring, Solano is set to make the roster as a utility infielder. He could get some extra playing time in April with both Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff set to begin the season on the injured list. However, he's likely the secondary option off the bench as both Kyle Farmer and Nick Gordon can move around the infield as well. Solano did play some first base this spring and could get a few starts there as well.