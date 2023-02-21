Solano agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday with Minnesota, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Solano spent the 2022 campaign with the Reds after having spent the previous three seasons with the Giants, and the 35-year-old slashed .284/.339/.385 with four homers and 24 RBI over 304 plate appearances. The right-handed hitting infielder has shown the ability to hit for average with a .301 clip over the last four seasons, but he's homered just 18 times over 316 games in that timeframe, and stolen just two bases. Solano should be a utility option for the Twins that sees time all over the infield, but profiles as a one-category player.