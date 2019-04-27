Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The 27-year-old is on an absolute tear right now, slashing .306/.333/.918 over the last 12 games with nine homers and 15 RBI. Rosario's 11 long balls on the year puts him one up on Khris Davis for the AL lead.