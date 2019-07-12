Rosario (ankle) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians and is still on the 10-day injured list.

The Twins announced one roster move earlier in the day, but as of the lineup being posted Rosario has yet to be activated. The 27-year-old has been sidelined with the left ankle sprain since June 26 and the team indicated he could be reinstated Friday, but it looks as though he'll have to wait at least one more day.