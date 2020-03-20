Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Set to serve as backup infielder
Adrianza will enter the season as the backup at shortstop and second base, Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune reports.
Since joining the Twins, Adrianza has 99 starts at shortstop, 46 at third base, 16 at first base, 14 at second base, 11 in left field and five in right field. He will reprise a role where he moves all over the place, and may play most regularly as a second baseman when the Twins face a left-handed pitcher -- left-handed hitting Luis Arraez has stark splits and is a weaker defender than Adrianza. The switch hitter got off to a slow start last year, but after hitting .120 in his first 21 games, he hit .390 with three home runs over his next 32 games. While his super utility role is valuable for Minnesota, he is not as appealing in fantasy.
