Romero gave up one run over seven innings Sunday with six strikeouts for Triple-A Rochester. He's 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 7.5 K/9 in three starts since being sent back to the minors.

Romero is performing strong enough at Triple-A that he's likely put himself in position to be back in the majors shortly after the All-Star break.

