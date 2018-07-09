Twins' Fernando Romero: Back on track at Triple-A
Romero gave up one run over seven innings Sunday with six strikeouts for Triple-A Rochester. He's 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 7.5 K/9 in three starts since being sent back to the minors.
Romero is performing strong enough at Triple-A that he's likely put himself in position to be back in the majors shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Optioned to minors•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Gets third loss of season•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Early exit in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Earns third win•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Quality start Tuesday•
-
Twins' Fernando Romero: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...