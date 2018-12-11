Minnesota is considering moving Romero to the bullpen, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "His mentality fits," Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said. "When people watch him pitch, they see him in the bullpen, they see clear ability there. So we're open-minded to that."

Romero had impressive velocity in his major-league debut last season, but he was previously thought more to be a candidate for the fifth starter spot in the rotation. He dazzled in his first five starts in the majors last year with a 1.88 ERA and 9.1 K/9. However, he ran out of gas in his next five starts with a 7.54 ERA, 6.0 K/9 and 2.0 HR/9. While Romero had an impressive 95.4 mph average fastball, he struggled with his control and command. He could be a dark horse for Minnesota's closer role if the team doesn't sign a veteran given his velocity, but his role and chances to make the team are uncertain. He likely needs more time at Triple-A.