Twins' Fernando Romero: Earns third win
Romero (3-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Sunday against the Angels.
Romero didn't work efficiently -- he needed 94 pitches to complete his five innings of work -- but didn't surrender a home run and got timely outs to strand six runners. This outing is similar to Romero's pat outcomes -- setting aside one disastrous outing in which he allowed earned runs in only 1.2 innings -- as he has gone at least five innings and surrendered two or fewer earned runs in six of eight starts this season. To take a step forward, he'll need to cut back on his walks a bit, but he's settled in as decent option in most formats.
