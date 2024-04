Jax will likely shift into a setup role since the Twins reinstated Jhoan Duran (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Jax pitched well as the fill-in closer to begin the season with four saves, a 2.25 ERA and 17:4 K:BB across 12 innings, but it appears his time in the role is now up. The right-hander should still see plenty of high-leverage opportunities in as a setup man, but his fantasy utility will likely be minimal while Duran is healthy.