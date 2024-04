Jax pitched a perfect ninth inning and struck out one to pick up his third save of the season Wednesday against the White Sox.

Jax seems to have taken hold of the closing job in place of Jhoan Duran, who's on the mend after sustaining an oblique injury. Jax has twirled back-to-back perfect innings for a pair of saves and owns a 2.70 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB over 11 appearances (10.0 innings).