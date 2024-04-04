Jax threw a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's win at Milwaukee while Steven Okert pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Okert would have be in line for a save had the Twins not scored in the top of the ninth inning. "At that point in the game, Okert with the experience was probably the answer," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Jax, who has Minnesota's only save with Jhoan Duran on the injured list, was used in the eighth inning against the heart of the Brewers' lineup. Jax is still likely to be the first option and get the most save chances with Duran out, but Wednesday's game shows that Baldelli may play matchups with his bullpen regardless of the save statistic.