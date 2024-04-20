Jax pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Tigers on Saturday en route to his second save of the season.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Jax was nails, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. He reached as high as 96.9 mph on his fastball and earned his first save since Opening Day. While Jax appears to be first in line for save chances right now, he doesn't seem to have much of a window with Jhoan Duran (oblique) closing in on a rehab assignment. Duran threw 21 pitches in live batting practice Friday.