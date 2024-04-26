Jax earned the save in a win over the White Sox on Thursday, striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Jax entered the game with one out and a four-run lead in the top of the ninth and got Eloy Jimenez to go down swinging before Robbie Grossman reached on a fielding error in the following at-bat, scoring Nicky Lopez. He then needed just one pitch to retire the final batter via groundout and secure his fourth save of the season. Jax has not allowed a run in either of his last four appearances and had held his opponents hitless in each of his last three, striking out four over that stretch while not issuing any walks.