Jax didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the A's. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander was dominant over 67 pitches (46 strikes), but an early hook from manager Kevin Cash nearly cost the Rays when Ty Johnson gave up the tying run in the top of the sixth inning. Jax has been held under 70 pitches in all three of his September starts following a month-long absence due to elbow discomfort, but the strict workload limit appears to be working, as he's given up just one run in 10 innings over his last two trips to the mound with a 9:1 K:BB. Jax will look to stay stingy in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Red Sox.