Jax was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over four-plus innings.

Jax entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead, but he surrendered an infield single and a two-run homer to begin that frame before getting the hook. It was the first start of the playoffs for the right-hander, who made one relief appearance during the ALDS and gave up a run over two innings. Jax will likely be in the mix to start a possible Game 7 for Tampa Bay.