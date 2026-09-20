Jax (8-10) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five over five scoreless innings.

Jax was spotted an early lead and ran with it despite throwing just 47 of 74 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old has now logged consecutive scoreless efforts and owns a 3.57 ERA through four September outings despite yielding six earned runs in his return from the injured list Sep. 2. He'll carry a 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 115:35 K:BB across 109.1 innings this year into one final matchup at the Phillies next weekend.