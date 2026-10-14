Jax will start Thursday in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax's lone appearance so far this postseason came in relief, as he allowed one run with four strikeouts over two innings in the Rays' ALDS Game 3 clincher versus the Yankees. Nick Martinez was the starter for that contest, but manager Kevin Cash will opt for Jax to take the ball Thursday. Jax hasn't covered five innings in a start in more than three weeks, so Tampa Bay will need its bullpen to handle a significant chunk of Game 3.