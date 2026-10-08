Jax (back) allowed a run on one hit and one walk over two innings during Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Wednesday.

The right-hander exited his final outing of the regular season due to a lower-back contusion after being struck by a 104-mph comebacker, but he had a week and a half to rest up before entering Wednesday's series clincher. Jax, who posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 106:28 K:BB in 23 starts during the regular season, and Ian Seymour should be the candidates to start Game 4 of the ALCS for Tampa Bay.