Jax (7-10) picked up the win Wednesday over Atlanta, allowing one run off of two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

Jax was still a bit limited this start due to returning from the injured list (elbow), as he only threw 66 pitches (45 strikes), but got through five innings with the only damage coming from a Drake Baldwin homer. The righty improved his ERA to 3.99 and WHIP to 1.24 over 99.1 innings pitched and 20 out of 31 games started. The 31-year-old is slated to pitch next week against the Athletics presumably still on a limited workload.