Jax (6-10) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter across 2.2 innings.

Jax was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start after a one-month absence due to elbow discomfort. He put the Rays on the back foot early by allowing three runs in the first inning before allowing three more runs to score in the third frame on a bases-clearing double by Brett Baty. It wasn't the outing that Jax was hoping for, and he'll look for better results in his next outing, which lines up for next week on the road against Atlanta.